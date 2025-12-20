Police identify two killed in Moneague crash Ecological feasibility study to be undertaken for three hospitals OUR says it struck the right balance with 7% increase in electricity bills 638 murders recorded in Jamaica up to Saturday December 13 Supreme Court refuses Paul Buchanan's application for judicial review of constituted authority's decision relating to election results for west central St. Andrew INDECOM probing triple fatal shooting in St James
US seizes second oil vessel off Venezuela coast, officials say 

20 December 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
The United States has seized an oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela in international waters, according to officials quoted by international news agencies.

The incident comes just days after US President Donald Trump announced a “blockade” of all sanctioned oil tankers entering and leaving Venezuela.

This also marks the second time in recent weeks that the US has seized a tanker near Venezuela and comes amid a large US military build-up in the region as President Donald Trump continues to ramp up pressure on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Three officials, who were speaking to the Reuters news agency on the condition of anonymity, did not say where the operation was taking place but added the Coast Guard was in the lead.

Two officials, speaking to The Associated Press news agency, also confirmed the operations. The action was described as a “consented boarding”, with the tanker stopping voluntarily and allowing US forces to board it, one official said.

Al Jazeera’s Heide Zhou-Castro said that there was no official confirmation from the US authorities on the operation.

“We are still waiting for confirmation from the White House and Pentagon on the details, including which ship, where it was located, and whether or not this ship was beneath the US sanctions,” she said.

More soon…

 

