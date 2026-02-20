JABBEM raises concern over lack of regulatory authority of MWECC Health minister says efforts underway to complete construction of the Western Children and Adolescent Hospital PSOJ President Patrick Hylton says private sector must place focus on how companies are being managed JFJ points to the need for more community based intervention by state agents Two men in custody following seizure of cocaine at FedEx building on Half Way Tree Road JHTA defers comment on proposed tax increase on tourism activities until after talks with Government; meeting coming soon
US Supreme Court strikes down Trump’s global tariffs 

20 February 2026
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
The US Supreme Court has struck down President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs that he pursued under a law ⁠meant for use in national emergencies, rejecting one of ⁠his most contentious assertions of his authority in a ruling with major implications for the global economy.

The decision on Friday comes after Trump leveraged tariffs – taxes on imported goods – as a key economic and foreign policy tool.

They have been central to a global trade war that Trump initiated after he began his second term as president, one that has alienated trading partners, affected financial markets and caused ⁠global economic uncertainty.

More to come…

 

