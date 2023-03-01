US visa wait time returns to pre-pandemic levels Loop Jamaica

Deputy Assistant Secretary (DAS) for Visa Services in the Bureau of Consular Affairs Julie Stufft hailed a return to pre-pandemic visa wait times and highlighted the H-2 temporary worker and the J-1 Summer Work and Travel programmes on a recent visit to the island.

“This past year, we have surged our overseas workforce and found efficiencies to speed up the application process while upholding our national security responsibilities. We have significantly reduced wait times for tourist and student visa appointments,” Stufft said during the US Embassy’s “Star Spangled Sit-Down” Facebook live programme.

As part of DAS Stufft’s visit, she met with Karl Samuda, Minister of Labour and Social Security, to discuss the H-2 temporary work visa programme.

Jamaican temporary workers in the H-2 visa programme provide key skills and services to businesses in both the agricultural and hospitality sectors.

The US Embassy in Kingston has processed visa applications for this programme in record numbers each of the last three seasons, it was revealed.

Meanwhile, Ambassador N. Nick Perry applauded Stufft’s visit, saying “The H-2 worker programme is a key component of our mutual economic development, especially following labour market disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. We welcome DAS Stufft’s visit and look forward to her continued support.”

Ambassador Perry added, “The increase in H-2 workers has been facilitated by extensive use of the interview waiver programme, which allows quicker processing of applicant visas. These valued workers return over $250 million annually to their families and communities in direct earnings.”

Jamaica is second only to Mexico in the number of H-2 workers that go to the United States every year.

DAS Stufft also participated in a J-1 Summer Work and Travel outreach programme at the University of Technology.

The programme sends thousands of Jamaican university students to the US each year, providing them with an invaluable culture exchange experience while enabling them to earn income they can use to finance their ongoing education.