US woman held with cocaine at MoBay airport convicted Loop Jamaica

US woman held with cocaine at MoBay airport convicted
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
US woman held with cocaine at MoBay airport convicted

Jamaica News
2 hrs ago

Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, St James (File photo)

A 30-year-old woman from Washington DC in the US was convicted of drug-related charges when she appeared in the St James Parish Court on Thursday.

She is Erena Washington, a sales associate from North West in the North American country.

Washington was held with 2.3 kilograms of cocaine at the Sangster International Airport on December 4, 2023, when she attempted to board a flight to New York at about 12:45 pm.

The police said during security checks, the illicit drug, which had an estimated street value of over J$11 million, was found concealed on her body.

Washington was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine, dealing in cocaine, attempting to export cocaine, and conspiracy to export cocaine.

She pleaded guilty when she appeared before the court and was fined J$400,000 or six months imprisonment for possession of cocaine, J$300,000 or six months imprisonment for attempting to export cocaine; additionally, Washington is to serve a mandatory six months imprisonment.

