US$400,000 worth of cocaine seized at SIA; British man held Loop Jamaica

Members of the Police Narcotics Division are investigating a case in which approximately 8.5 kilograms of cocaine with an estimated street value of US$400,000 was seized at the Sangster International Airport (SIA) in Montego Bay, St James on Saturday, October 1.

Reports are that about 3:20 pm, a British national was checking in to board a flight to Manchester, England when his luggage was searched.

The drug was reportedly found concealed in false compartments of two of his bags, and was seized.

The passenger was arrested on reasonable suspicion of breaches of the Dangerous Drugs Act.

His identity is being withheld, pending further investigation by the police.

