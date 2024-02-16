USA and Canada among overseas teams to compete at Gibson McCook Relays Loop Jamaica

USA and Canada among overseas teams to compete at Gibson McCook Relays
Jamaica College win the Boys’ Class Four 4x100m relay at the 50th anniversary of the Gibson McCook Relays at the National Stadium on Saturday, February 25, 2023. (PHOTO: Marlon Reid).

Junior and senior athletes hailing from the Bahamas, Canada, St Kitts and Nevis, Trinidad and Tobago, and the USA have committed to participating in the 2024 Gibson McCook Relays.

The event, slated for February 24 at the National Stadium in Kingston, will witness Canadian teams Brampston Racers and Flying Angels showcasing their junior athletes in the 4x100m and 4x200m relays. Meanwhile, representatives from Trinidad and Tobago’s Bishop Anstey and Queens College will field teams in the 4x100m, 4x200m, and 4x400m relays.

St Kitts and Nevis will be represented by a high jump athlete, with the Bahamas entering a male club team for the 4x100m relay. Teams from the USA are gearing up to compete in the sprint and mile relays.

These international competitors are among the 2,000-plus athletes registered to participate in the 51st edition of the event, which will also feature, for the first time, the 4x400m mixed relays for high schools.

Furthermore, schools slated to compete in the March 19-23 ISSA/Grace Kennedy Boys and Girls’ Championships have the opportunity to achieve qualifying standards for specific events.

The meet is scheduled to kick off at 9:30 am, with the final race slated for 8:50 pm.

