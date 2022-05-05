USA end Jamaica’s dream for FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup | Loop Jamaica

Jamaica failed to qualify for the semifinals of the Concacaf Women’s Under-17 Championship in the Dominican Republic after suffering a 4-0 defeat against reigning champions the USA in their quarterfinal fixture at the Estadio Panamericano in San Cristobal on Wednesday.

The match was not as close as the score indicated as the USA outshot Jamaica, 38-2, and the Reggae Girlz rarely crossed midfield.

The USA have now scored 53 goals through five games in the tournament and have yet to concede.

With the result, the USA will face Canada in the semifinals on Friday while Jamaica’s hopes of reaching their first FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup are over.

Canada booked their semifinal date with the USA by beating Costa Rica 3-0. Mexico will play Puerto Rico in the other semifinal.

Mexico qualified by crushing host nation Dominican Republic 10-0 while Puerto Rico advanced by defeating El Salvador 2-0.

The two winners of the semifinal matches will secure berths to the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in India, while the winner of the third-place match will also earn a World Cup spot.

The USA got off to a flying start as the 5-foot-2 striker Amalia Villarreal opened the scoring with a looping header in just the third minute, finishing a perfect service from defender Alyssa Gonzalez.

The young Reggae Girlz found themselves further behind in the 32nd minute when Onyeka Gamero whipped in a cross from the right side that deflected off a defender and into the path of midfielder Charlotte Kohler, who pounced on the loose ball to double the lead.

Nine minutes later, captain Riley Jackson added her name to the scoresheet to give the USA a 3-0 lead going into the halftime break. Jackson combined with Villarreal to break past the last line of defense before scoring.

The USA added their fourth goal in the 56th minute when Gamero received the ball on the right-wing, blazed past two defenders, and lobbed a cross into the box for Melina Rebimbas, who redirected it into the net with her thigh from five yards out, giving her a goal on her 17th birthday.