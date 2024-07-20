USA thrash Jamaica 9-0 at Concacaf U-20 Championship

Jamaica’s young Reggae Boyz faced a harsh start at the 2024 Concacaf Men’s Under-20 Championship in Mexico, enduring a 9-0 defeat by defending champions, the United States on Friday night.

The Jamaicans fell behind early in the Group A fixture at the Miguel Aleman Valdez Stadium in Celaya, conceding two goals within the first three minutes. David Vazquez scored twice in quick succession, opening the scoring in the second minute with a right-footed shot inside the box, followed by a left-footed strike from the edge of the penalty area a minute later.

Pedro Soma added to the USA’s tally, also netting a brace within four minutes. He struck with a left-footed effort in the 16th minute and repeated the feat in the 20th minute, putting the USA 4-0 ahead.

Cruz Medina extended the lead further in the 39th minute, giving the USA a comfortable five-goal advantage by half-time. The second half saw continued dominance from the Americans. Marcos Zambrano scored in the 54th minute, followed by Ruben Ramos in the 67th minute, making it 7-0.

Nimfasha Berchimas and Nikolas Tsakiris completed the rout with goals in the 77th and 90th+1 minutes, respectively.

Earlier in the day, the other two teams in the group – Costa Rica and Cuba – played to a 1-1 draw in the tournament’s opening match.

Group A action continues on Monday, with Jamaica set to face Costa Rica in the first game of a doubleheader at the Miguel Aleman Valdez Stadium. Cuba will take on the USA in the second match.

The group stage, featuring three groups of four teams each, concludes on July 27. The top two teams from each group, along with the two best third-placed teams, will advance to the knockout stage. The knockout phase begins with the quarterfinals on July 30 and 31, followed by the semifinals on August 2, and the final on August 4.

The top four teams will qualify for the 2025 FIFA Under-20 World Cup in Chile.

Jamaica last appeared at the FIFA Under-20 World Cup in 2001.