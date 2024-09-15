USAID launches $470M Youth Empower Activity

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) announced the launch of the J$470 million (US$3M) USAID Youth Empower Activity (EMPOWER), an initiative designed to foster sustainable development and positive growth for Jamaica’s most at-risk youth. This five-year program, implemented by the Education Development Center (EDC), addresses critical barriers faced by youth in underserved communities, including limited access to education, training, and employment.

Speaking at the EMPOWER launch event, Chargé d’Affaires at the US Embassy, Amy Tachco noted, “While Jamaica faces high levels of crime and violence that significantly affect its youth through injury, death, and incarceration, this is not the complete picture. Jamaican youth have achieved remarkable success globally across various fields, despite these challenges.

The USAID Youth Empower initiative acknowledges this potential and aims to unlock it by investing in education, skills training, and economic opportunities. The US remains committed to partnering with Jamaica to achieve its development goals, including youth development and improving citizen security. This launch today further reaffirms our commitment to be creative and innovative while collaborating with Jamaican institutions.”

By building a youth-responsive ecosystem that promotes civic engagement, resilience and workforce readiness, the initiative aims to transform the lives of 5,000 young Jamaicans. Through strategic partnerships with local organizations, USAID is committed to empowering the next generation to take an active role in their communities and the nation’s development.

The USAID Youth Empower Activity focuses on several key areas to support and uplift young people. It aims to build youth-friendly systems that enhance resilience and access to livelihood opportunities while encouraging greater involvement in civic activities and leadership roles.

The program also strengthens peer support networks to boost community engagement and improves job prospects through targeted skills training and work experience.

Additionally, it coordinates with existing support services to enhance overall youth well-being and fosters a strong connection to Jamaican culture and history through various activities. The project will utilize opportunities in the blue, green and orange sectors to positively impact youth well-being across seven parishes.

Guest speaker, Pearnel Charles Jr, Minister of Labour and Social Security, welcomed the launch of USAID Empower, noting, “I offer my sincerest appreciation to the Embassy of the United States of America and USAID for your commitment to supporting Jamaica’s national development efforts, particularly in addressing youth crime and violence.

This partnership is a powerful testament to the enduring bond between our two nations. The USAID Youth Empower Activity, under the Caribbean Basin Security Initiative (CBSI), is a shining example of international partnership at its best. Through our collective efforts we aim to proactively prevent crime through youth engagement, laying the groundwork for long-term, sustainable development. This will be achieved by empowering our youth with the skills to identify and utilize entrepreneurial and creative assets to elevate their standard of living.”

Siobhan Murphy, the Chief Operating Officer and Interim CEO at Education Development Center, expressed her gratitude to USAID, and all partners, on taking an all-stakeholder approach to the USAID Youth Empower Activity, “It is exciting to once again be given the opportunity to contribute to Jamaica’s development journey, through the USAID Youth Empower Activity.

We value our contributions to social and economic development, especially youth-centered development, and to strengthen locally led initiatives such as this to which USAID, like EDC, is deeply committed.”

This initiative represents a significant step in USAID’s commitment to youth development in Jamaica, aligns with its broader goals of promoting sustainable and inclusive development, and signifies EDC’s return to Jamaica.