Usain Bolt & Epson Donates Printers & Projectors To Schools In Jamaica

Usian Bolt isn’t just the face of Epson Europe; he’s also partnered with the company to donate eco friendly printers and projectors to primary schools across Jamaica.

The athlete announced on Monday that he would be making donations across the island following a partnership with Epson Europe. The partnership will provide printers and projectors to the schools. Usain Bolt made the announcement on his Instagram account.

“Happy to have announced that I have partnered with @epsoneurope to provide EcoTank printers and projectors to several primary schools across Jamaica. #FillandChill #CY #UBF,” he said.

In updates on his Usain Bolt Foundation website, Bolt said that the partnership will see Bolt’s former school Waldensia Primary along with Salt Marsh, Duanvale, and Kinloss Primary Schools, to name a few benefiting from the donations.

A presentation of the equipment was made in the company of representatives from the Ministry of Education, Ms. Karlene Segree, and Waldensia Primary School principal, Mrs. Nicola Ottey-Anderson.

Ottey-Anderson thanked Usain Bolt for the equipment. “Equipment such as this is the needed solution for all educational institutions across Jamaica because our printing needs are grave,” she said.

Meanwhile, Segree said that the donations will complement the virtual learning efforts for students since many still rely on printouts in light of either poor internet connections or limited access to devices.

Usain Bolt Foundation

In order to foster access to learning materials, large volume of materials have to be printed, she explained.

The donation will see a total of one hundred printers and twenty projectors valued at £100,600 being handed over, Epson’s Marketing Communications Director, Maria Eagling, said.

“We are pleased to be part of this partnership, and we look forward to working with the foundation in the coming years and doing everything that we can to provide as much help as we can along the way,” said Eagling.

Bolt also noted that he was driven to assist the children from his past school because he understands the issues they are facing.

“It is always a pleasure to give back to Jamaica. It is a wonderful feeling to see the children getting a better opportunity than I had because I know what a lot of them are going through and the hardship they have experienced throughout this pandemic,” said Bolt.

“I believe that children have a right to the best start in life. With access to the best equipment possible, primary schools throughout Jamaica will benefit greatly. Bolt continued. “Epson shares my vision of making education accessible to everyone and, together, we are helping kids across Jamaica to bring dreams of sustainable, healthier, and happier futures vividly to life,” he added.

According to a press release from Bolt’s website, his foundation aims to enhance the character of children through educational and cultural development in order to effect positive change in Jamaica and, by extension, the world.

While speaking to students, Bolt encouraged the students to work hard, be dedicated, believe in themselves, and dream big in order to be the best they can be.