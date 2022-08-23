Usain Bolt files trademark application for signature victory pose Loop Jamaica

Retired Jamaican sprinting legend Usain Bolt has applied to trademark his famous celebration pose in the form of a logo.

The logo is a silhouette of the sprinting legend pointing upwards and was filed in the United States on August 17.

A social media post from trademark attorney Josh Gerben outlined the perameters of the application, suggesting that Bolt has plans to use the logo on a number of products including sunglasses, jewellery, bags, clothing, sporting goods and in bars and restaurants.

Bolt, now 36, won eight Olympic titles and 11 World Championship golds in a stellar career.

His times of 9.57 in the 100 metres and 19.19 in the 200 set at the 2009 Berlin World Championships still stand as world records.