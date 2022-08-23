Usain Bolt files trademark application for signature victory pose Loop Jamaica

Usain Bolt files trademark application for signature victory pose
Usain Bolt files trademark application for signature victory pose

Retired Jamaican sprinting legend Usain Bolt has applied to trademark his famous celebration pose in the form of a logo.

The logo is a silhouette of the sprinting legend pointing upwards and was filed in the United States on August 17.

A social media post from trademark attorney Josh Gerben outlined the perameters of the application, suggesting that Bolt has plans to use the logo on a number of products including sunglasses, jewellery, bags, clothing, sporting goods and in bars and restaurants.

Bolt, now 36, won eight Olympic titles and 11 World Championship golds in a stellar career.

His times of 9.57 in the 100 metres and 19.19 in the 200 set at the 2009 Berlin World Championships still stand as world records.

