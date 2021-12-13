Usain Bolt Foundation to donate $20m worth of supplies to schools | Loop Jamaica

Mountain View Primary and Infant School in Kingston has received stationery supplies donated by the Usain Bolt Foundation.

The items include one cartridge-free Epson printer, one projector and five reams of paper. The handover ceremony was held at the school on December 9.

The foundation also intends to donate 100 printers, 20 projectors and 500 reams of paper to primary schools across the island. The total value is just over $20 million.

In her address at the ceremony, Minister of Education, Youth and Information Fayval Williams said she is appealing to corporate entities to support the education sector.

“I want to say sincere thanks and to continue appealing to our corporate entities and diaspora to continue to support the education sector. The Government cannot do it alone. We need all of our stakeholders to come on board to help our children to ensure that they have the necessary resources and that our schools are so equipped in terms of what they need as well,” she added.

Meanwhile, chairperson of the Usain Bolt Foundation, Winsome Wilkins, said the foundation continues to support early childhood institutions, improve playground facilities, and assist sports development and at-risk youth programmes.

“In April of this year, the foundation provided 150 laptops valued at over $5 million for teachers in 150 early childhood institutions, as identified by the Early Childhood Commission. Today we’re expanding our reach to primary schools,” she noted.

Acting principal of Mountain View Primary and Infant School, Sashan Brown, said the school feels “privileged and blessed” for the donation.

“These gifts presented today are very essential tools to our students and they will be helping our school to provide students with printed materials and enhance the teaching and learning experience,” she said.

