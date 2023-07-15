Usain Bolt statue unveiled in Miramar, Florida Loop Jamaica

Retired sprint legend Usain Bolt made a noteworthy appearance at the Ansin Sports Complex in Miramar on Saturday, where his inaugural bronze statue in the United States was unveiled.

The unveiling of this monument stands as a momentous occasion, underscoring the remarkable achievements of Bolt’s illustrious career, which notably encompasses multiple record-breaking feats.

The statue, crafted by Basil Barrington Watson, a native of Kingston, Jamaica, imitates Bolt’s iconic pose from the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, China. During those games, Bolt claimed three gold medals and achieved the sprint double, celebrating each victory by leaning back and pointing to the sky in a gesture of acknowledgment to the world.

Watson, the sculptor, explained that he was inspired by Bolt’s occasional kneeling pose, which he used when he was younger. He found it deeply meaningful and relevant to the social issues of today, thus incorporating it into the monument.

Engraved at the statue’s base is Bolt’s famous quote: “Anything is possible. Don’t think limits.”

Bolt explained that this motto originated from his experiences as an athlete, particularly when he began working with his coach, Glen Mills.

He said it symbolizes his belief that setting ambitious goals and believing in oneself can lead to incredible achievements, surpassing one’s perceived limitations.

Miramar, a city with one of the largest Jamaican populations outside of Jamaica, considers this statue a significant addition to its Art in Public Places and Art in the Park initiatives. The statue stands as the first monument created for these programs.

Miramar Vice Mayor Alexandra P. Davis, who organised the celebration, observed the lack of art in public spaces in the city. She hopes that Bolt’s statue will serve as a constant reminder and inspiration for aspiring athletes.

Before the unveiling, Bolt was honoured at the Usain Bolt Fundraising Banquet on Friday, where he was presented with the key to the city of Miramar. He also witnessed the inauguration of Usain Bolt Day (July 14).

Bolt, the world 100m and 200m record holder retired after the 2017 World Championships in London in August, where he ended his glittering career with bronze in the men’s 100m.

He clocked his world record 100m time of 9.58 seconds at the 2009 World Championships in Berlin. His 200m world record is 19.19 seconds and he achieved that record four days after his 100m record in Berlin.

Bolt, 36, was crowned Olympic 100m and 200m champions at three successive Games – Beijing 2008, London 2012, and Rio 2016.

He is the only athlete to win both the 100m and 200m at three consecutive Olympics.