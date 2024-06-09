Usain Bolt suffers ruptured Achilles in Soccer Aid charity match Loop Jamaica

Wishes for a speedy recovery are pouring in for retired sprinter Usain Bolt after he suffered an injury during the World XI Soccer Aid match against England at Stamford Bridge in London, England, on Sunday.

The world’s fastest man was carried off the field on a stretcher in the 69th minute after he seemingly twisted his ankle.

Bolt later revealed in a post to social media after the charity game, which ended 6-3 in favour of England, that he had ruptured his Achilles.

He also shared a photo of himself with his right leg in a moon shoe while sitting in the locker room holding a pair of crutches.

Among those wishing the sprint legend a speedy recovery were entertainers and athletes.

Dancehall artiste Bounty Killer commented: “Have a bolt and speedy recovery 👏🏾”

Bolt’s former rival on the track, American Justin Gatlin commented: “Bro what you out here doing?!? We retired remember 😂”

While cricket great Chris Gayle, who has had a running joke with Bolt as part of promotions for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, commented: “Jah know…the race mash up…speedy recovery @usainbolt Mi G 🙏🏿”.

Created by Robbie Williams in 2006, Soccer Aid raised over £15 million this year for UNICEF’s vital work helping to give children around the world happy, healthy, and play-filled childhoods.

Once a year, England take on their opponents, the Soccer Aid World XI FC, for which Bolt lined-up on Sunday.

The Loop News team wishes Bolt a speedy recovery!