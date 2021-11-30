Use Loop app and increase your chances in the More Ways To Win promo | Loop Jamaica

Digicel customers can win big this Christmas with the ‘More Ways To Win’ promotion. Customers have chances to win an assortment of great prizes.

For Loop News users who are Digicel customers, using the Loop app can increase your chances to win.

To effectively qualify, Loop users must:

Be an active Digicel customer with a Digicel ID/loginHave the most recent version of the MyDigicel app installed on their mobile device and be actively logged in with their Digicel ID/loginHave the most recent version of the Loop News app installed on same device.Create an account or log into their existing Loop News account on the Loop News app. Make sure your Digicel mobile number is entered correctly on your account.

Once previous steps are completed users can proceed to perform any of the tasks required to enter them into the Digicel More Ways To Win Christmas campaign including:

Reading an articleWatching a videoSharing a story with friends or to social mediaParticipants will be able to track their progress via the MyDigicel app to see how their actions in Loop help their chances to win. Customers can check their MyDigicel app daily for unique challenges specific to Loop and other Digicel apps.

For more information, visit www.digicelgroup.com on how to participate in your country.