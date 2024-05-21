Use stipulated specifications to build wheelchair ramps on Labour Day Loop Jamaica

Persons are being advised to use the correct specifications when building wheelchair ramps on Labour Day, Thursday, May 23.

The building of wheelchair ramps at public and private-sector institutions is one of the national areas of focus for the day, under the theme ‘Ramp Up Di Access… Show That You Care’, with emphasis on people with ‘Disabilities, the Elderly and the Vulnerable’.

Speaking during a recent Jamaica Information Service (JIS) ‘Think Tank’ at the Agency’s head office in Kingston, Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, emphasised that persons must seek building specifications from the relevant authorities before undertaking the installation of wheelchair ramps.

“The specifications for the ramps would be, for every 12 feet, there is a one-foot incline, so it can be very comfortable for wheelchair access. It also has a six-foot landing in the middle to further ease the ride. This landing allows one to go up a slope then run smoothly before going up again,” she outlined.

Grange said the specifications for constructing ramps at public buildings can be obtained from the Jamaica Council for Persons with Disabilities (JCPD), while those for schools are available at the Ministry of Education and Youth.

In 2018, the Government embarked on the installation of wheelchair ramps at public educational institutions islandwide.

“The various organisations can provide the specifications that are needed. They can be easily reached for those who would want to build ramps to make sure that they are doing the right thing and have the right specifications,” Ms. Grange added.

Meanwhile, the Minister advises community leaders and civic groups making plans to paint pedestrian crossings on Labour Day to obtain authorisation from the National Works Agency (NWA).

NWA technical officers can be contacted in their respective parishes for advice on the correct procedure for painting pedestrian crossings and other road safety markings.

The Institute of Jamaica (IOJ) in downtown Kingston is the National Labour Day Project.

Activities will focus on the building of a ramp and preparations for the installation of an elevator to enhance access to the institute’s cultural and heritage resources.