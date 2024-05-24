USF CEO, Dr Daniel Dawes, has died Loop Jamaica

Tributes are flowing after news emerged of the death of Dr Daniel Dawes, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Universal Service Fund (USF), on Friday.

Dawes was reportedly found unresponsive at his St Andrew home earlier on Friday.

The police said no foul play is suspected at this time.

The scene is being processed and investigations are ongoing.

Dawes’ passing came just a week after he achieved a significant milestone, graduating with a doctoral degree.

He was appointed CEO of the USF in January 2019, and had a diverse career, including stints at the Transport Authority (TA) and the Ministry of Health.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Dawes previously worked at the TA as Managing Director between 2009 and 2012.

Prior to that, he was employed at the Health Ministry as Chief Food Inspector from 2000 to 2009.

Dawes was a former lecturer at The University of the West Indies (UWI) Global Campus, where he lectured in supervisory management, his LinkedIn profile stated.

As CEO of the USF, he played a crucial role in carrying the fund’s mantra of ensuring Jamaicans have access to information and communication technology services.

The USF is an agency of the Ministry of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport.

Portfolio Minister Daryl Vaz reacted to the news of Dawes’ death on X, formerly Twitter.

“It’s with complete shock and sadness that I confirm the passing of Daniel Dawes, hardworking CEO of @usfjamaica,” said Vaz.

The minister expressed his personal condolences and that of the ministry to Dawes’ family, co-workers and friends.

“His (Dawes’) style and effectiveness will be truly missed,” said Vaz while posting a photograph with himself, Dawes and Member of Parliament (MP) for East Kingston and Port Royal, Phillip Paulwell, a former technology minister.

Minister of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport, Daryl Vaz (left), socialising with Phillip Paulwell, Member of Parliament (MP) for East Kingston and Port Royal and former Technology Minister (centre); and Universal Service Fund (USF) Chief Executive Officer, Dr Daniel Dawes, at an event.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness, in his tribute, described Dawes as a “dedicated” CEO of the USF.

“Dr Dawes was a visionary who devoted himself to bridging the digital divide and ensuring that every Jamaican had technology access,” Holness stated on Facebook.

“The public service has lost an exceptional leader. His (Dawes’) work has helped to advance our communities and empower countless lives,” said Holness.

The prime minister also extended condolences to Dawes’ loved ones and colleagues.

Meanwhile, Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, with responsibility for works, Robert Morgan, said Dawes was a “true brother” to him and many others.

“I am deeply saddened to hear of Daniel’s passing. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family and the entire Universal Service Fund,” Morgan wrote on Facebook.

“His efforts to bridge the digital divide have left an indelible mark. Rest in peace,” Morgan stated.