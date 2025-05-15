USVI leads with impact at CTO Week in New York City

News Commissioner Boschulte joins Caribbean tourism leaders for a panel moderated by NBC’s Peter Greenberg, spotlighting regional trends and opportunities. Photo: USVI Department of Tourism

The US Virgin Islands has reported a successful showing at this year’s Caribbean Tourism Organisation (CTO) Annual Caribbean Week in New York City.

From vibrant Carnival pop-ups in Times Square to thought leadership on regional growth, the Department of Tourism, led by Commissioner Joseph Boschulte, used the high-profile platform to promote both its cultural richness and its strategic vision for Caribbean tourism a release from the department said.

The week began with an unforgettable cultural activation at Citi Field during a sold-out Mets game, where reportedly 43,224 fans were treated to the sounds and sights of the USVI. Cultural dancers and towering Moko Jumbies turned the stadium into a mini-Carnival, giving thousands of New Yorkers a taste of what the islands have to offer.

According to tourism department the spectacle was more than entertainment, it was a strategic outreach to the Tri-State area, the Virgin Islands’ largest source market for tourism. And that outreach continued across multiple events during the Caribbean Tourism Organization’s (CTO) annual Caribbean Week.

In Times Square, Commissioner Boschulte opened the week with a call to action for Caribbean nations to work together more closely. “Each year, the team at CTO curates a meaningful event that brings together the Caribbean’s top leaders and changemakers,” Boschulte said.

“As a proud member of the CTO, the US Virgin Islands remains committed to deepening cross-regional partnerships that not only enhance our tourism sector but also contribute to the long-term growth of our local economy,” he said.

Boschulte then joined leaders from across the region on the high-profile “Around the Caribbean in 60 Minutes” panel, moderated by Emmy Award–winning travel journalist Peter Greenberg. Discussions centered around shared opportunities and challenges, including regional airlift, sustainability, and branding.

The USVI’s influence extended into education and legacy-building. At the Jean Holder Memorial Scholarship Luncheon, hosted and sponsored by the Department of Tourism, Boschulte and Deputy Commissioner RoseAnne Farrington stressed the importance of investing in the region’s future. The event featured prominent New York-based Virgin Islanders including Pastor Gilford Montrose, faith advisor to the NYC mayor, and DJ Whutever of iHeart Radio.

Beyond the conference halls, the USVI also co-hosted the popular AFAR Happy Hour, turning a Manhattan venue into a vibrant Caribbean lounge with island-themed cocktails and cultural performances.

The grand finale came as dancers and Moko Jumbies once again took to Times Square for the CTO’s first-ever Caribbean Cultural Showcase, an electrifying performance that brought the essence of Carnival to the world’s busiest pedestrian intersection.

The Department of Tourism used the visibility to reinforce not just cultural pride, but also economic strategy. The USVI has been expanding inter-Caribbean airlift, with new routes to St Kitts and Nevis, Anguilla, Dominican Republic, and Saint Barthélemy, a move aimed at improving regional connectivity and visitor flow.

With cultural swagger and a clear vision for tourism-driven growth, the US Virgin Islands positioned itself as both a destination and a leader during one of the Caribbean’s most important tourism gatherings.