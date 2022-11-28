UTech admin staff could protest today Loop Jamaica

UTech admin staff could protest today
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Administrative staff at the University of Technology (UTech), Jamaica may go on strike Monday over the institution’s failure to conclude a salary review exercise.

University of Technology Administrative Staff Association (UTASA) issued a release threatening to hold a series of protests beginning today.

UTASA is demanding that no adjustment be made to the salaries of admin staff until the outstanding salary review at UTech has been completed.

According to UTASA, the recent Ministry of Finance and the Public Service compensation review in the public sector has complicated the matter.

The school’s management, UTASA claimed, has made no meaningful effort to put into effect an agreement made five years ago to align the salaries of the administrative staff with other categories of workers at UTech, Jamaica.

UTASA said, too, that it has been unable to get any definitive position from UTech’s administration as to where members of the administrative staff would fall within the new compensation structure of the Ministry of Finance.

