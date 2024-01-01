UTech students concerned about delayed grades Loop Jamaica

Some students at the University of Technology (UTech) in St Andrew are said to be on edge, as some grades are reportedly delayed ahead of the new semester in January.

In responding to concerns about the development, the UTech Students’ Union, in a statement on Saturday, advised that “academic staff is currently in the midst of an industrial action.

“This industrial action may result in various delays, including delay in the receiving of grades,” it added.

The industrial action reportedly stems from the failure of the Finance and Public Service Ministry to present a compensation review proposal to the University of Technology Administrative Staff Association (UTASA) members.

Loop News has since been informed that educators represented by UTASA have been instructed to pause all grade entries until the association receives the compensation review proposal for review and consideration.

“Mark all assessments and have your grades ready for input once called upon,” read a communique to some educators from UTASA President, Clavery Allen, dated December 21, 2023, which was seen by Loop News.

Meanwhile, the UTECH Students’ Union Council said it is aware of the situation concerning the reported industrial action, and it has made contact with the necessary personnel.

It said this was done to “facilitate discussions aimed toward minimising the negative effects as much as possible.

“Once we become privy to additional details, further updates will be provided,” the union assured the students.

Some students, however, are against the impact of the developments, and have expressed concerns about the delays in seeing their grades.

“UTech fi duh better enuh man. Me need fi see my grades fi know the next steps mi to take. Kmt,” a female student wrote on Instagram.

“Idk, but I feel like we (the students) should be compensated for this (delay in grades) with a lower (tuition) etc(etera) for the upcoming semester,” another student proposed.

Another student said he completely agreed with that suggestion.

“UTech chose to treat we anyhow like a free we go the skl (school) for, and no form of compensation,” he wrote.

On Facebook, the complaints from persons purportedly attending UTech were the same.

“I understand they (educators) have pay issues enuh, but find another route to vent. We need our grades!” shared a woman.

Added another: “Come UTech, do better, don’t do this to us, please”.