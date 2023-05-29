UTech Students’ Union calls on Chang to apologise re scamming comment Loop Jamaica

President of the University of Technology (UTech) Students’ Union, Rick Darby, is demanding an apology and a retraction from National Security Minister, Dr Horace Chang, over claims Chang made publicly that some UTech students are involved in scamming activities.

Chang, who is also the Deputy Prime Minister, made the comments last week on Nationwide Radio, during which he expressed concern about the number of students at the tertiary level who are reportedly involved in scamming.

“Scamming is a big problem… We’ve had people from UTech getting involved because it’s big money, easy money,” he claimed then.

In a letter penned to Chang, a copy of which was obtained by Loop News, Darby said he is “deeply troubled” by the comments that were made by the minister, specifically those “naming UTech as a source of ‘so-called scammers'” in Jamaica.

“It is our view that these claims do not reflect the reality of our wider student body.

“Instead, they scar the image and reputation of not only our institution, but also our student population, which is inclusive of thousands of graduates, current and prospective students,” Darby wrote.

The comment by Chang, the UTech student asserted, “undermines the core values and ethical principles instilled by the university to us students, and they can potentially harm our professional endeavours.”

Darby acknowledged that while there have been increasing incidents of scamming in the country, it is “unfair” to make “sweeping generalisations” that suggest “all UTech students” are participants in such criminal activities.

“Not only is it distasteful, but it also tarnishes the reputation of our nation’s national university,” he said, adding that UTech is a reputable institution that is committed to providing quality education to its students.

“Our students are hardworking and dedicated individuals who are focused on achieving their highest academic and career goals,” he stated.

In fact, Darby said scamming is a “criminal activity that is not condoned by UTech or its student body,” and all other forms of illegal activities are frowned upon by the institution.

He said it is expected that students will adhere to high ethical standards and practices.

Meanwhile, Darby called for all stakeholders to work together “collectively” to address the issue of scamming and other forms of criminality in Jamaica.

“Therefore, we call on you, the minister of national security, and other necessary stakeholders, to engage in constructive dialogue with UTech staff, alumni and students, to find ways to address this issue, and to ensure that our students are not unfairly targeted or stigmatised,” Darby urged.

“Additionally, we request that your statement be retracted and a formal apology be issued to the university community (staff, students and alumni),” he told Chang.

In the meantime, Darby assured the deputy prime minister and the public that the UTech Students’ Union remains committed to promoting academic excellence, ethical behaviour and responsible citizenship among the students at the institution.