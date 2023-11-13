Utech top performer aims to foster better oral hygiene in Jamaica Loop Jamaica

Trips to her uncle’s dental practice in the US during a summer holiday 15 years ago birthed an interest in medical dentistry for then-nine-year-old Elona Young.

Today, having successfully completed her undergraduate studies at the Joint Colleges of Medicine, Oral Health, and Veterinary Sciences, 24-year-old Elona Young has been named among the prestigious tier of First-Class Honours graduates of the University of Technology, Jamaica.

She will be awarded the Degree of Doctor of Medical Dentistry during the university’s 2023 graduation ceremony on Friday, November 17.

Watching her uncle in his dental practice, Elona became deeply engrossed by “how meticulously the dental team worked with each patient” as well as with all the medical equipment and procedures that her young mind had witnessed.

She was especially drawn to the oscillatory feature of the panoramic x-ray machines, which she observed, “would rotate around one’s head.”

Not long after seeing it in motion, she declared, “I had to try it myself.” But she was not just a present observer; she was an active learner and helper to her uncle, who allowed her “to assist where needed.”

He would assign her reasonable tasks during their “trips to his office” and what Elona describes as “some of the most memorable and exciting” summer holidays. Young noted that “the hands-on nature of the profession” and “the ability to improve one’s confidence” kept her curious, fanning a spark of childhood fascination into an ignited ambitious career pursuit.

However, attaining a grade point average (GPA) of 3.90 over the course of her five-year degree programme in the height of the COVID-19 pandemic was no easy win for Elona.

She shared, “one of the greatest challenges I faced was the overwhelming workload and balancing classes.” Noting that the pandemic began as she “matriculated into the clinical years of dental school”, Young admitted that there was added “pressure to excel while adapting and managing all academic commitments.”

This, she said, “was overwhelming for many, including myself.” She further recalled that as “the whole world was on pause” so too were “the clinical courses which had my classmates and I feeling uneasy and worried.”

As she prepares to leap into the next stage of her career in dentistry, the outstanding UTech, Jamaica graduate remains optimistic about landing job opportunities in both public and private practices.

She firmly believes “completing my studies in dentistry has been an achievement that has opened the door to endless possibilities. The valuable knowledge and skills I have acquired in this pursuit have motivated me to give back to the communities across Jamaica.” She added, “becoming a member of the Jamaica Dental Association has granted me the opportunity to share this knowledge.”

She hopes her contribution will bring more “awareness of the importance of good oral health in relation to overall health to all Jamaicans.”

Basking in the reality of her recent academic success, Young is now set for ‘take off’ in perfecting the smiles of many Jamaicans as she believes, “nothing you wear is more important than your smile”.