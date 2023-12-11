UWI launches Massive Open Online Course to enhance climate literacy Loop Jamaica

The Faculty of Science and Technology at the University of the West Indies, Mona has introduced an innovative Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) dedicated to fostering climate literacy for all.

Accessible online to anyone with an internet connection, this course aims to empower individuals worldwide with comprehensive knowledge and actionable insights into climate change, specifically focusing on the challenges faced by Small Island Developing States (SIDS).

Despite contributing less than one per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions, SIDS bear an outsized burden of the devastating impacts of climate change.

This MOOC offers a unique perspective by delving into the intricacies of climate change through the lens of SIDS, clarifying key concepts, methodologies, and strategies essential to cultivating sustainable environmental practices and promoting proactive climate action, UWI said in a press release.

Scheduled to run from November 2023 to December 2023, the course invites participants on a transformative journey to elevate their climate literacy.

“We are excited to present this groundbreaking online course that addresses the pressing need for enhanced climate literacy globally,” said Prof. Tannecia Stephenson, Deputy Dean at the Faculty of Science and Technology. “Our goal is to empower individuals from diverse backgrounds to comprehend, advocate, and act on climate change issues, particularly in the context of Small Island Developing States.”

Key learning outcomes include: defining fundamental climate change science concepts; explaining causes, effects, and mitigation of global warming and greenhouse gas emissions in SIDS; exploring adaptation strategies to address risks associated with climate-related impacts in SIDS; advocating for and proposing actionable climate change mitigation strategies in key sectors; examining differential climate change impacts, intergenerational justice, loss and damage and adaptation finance; and analyzing challenges and opportunities for effective climate change action, specifically within SIDS.

This comprehensive course is tailored for professionals in the field, passionate climate change advocates, and individuals aspiring to engage more actively in climate advocacy and education, especially concerning Small Island Developing States.

Enrollment is open to participants worldwide, with the primary criterion being an earnest interest and dedication to environmental issues. Participants will receive participation badges for each discussion and a Certificate of Completion upon successful completion of at least four discussions and all quizzes with a minimum grade of 60%.

For further information and enrollment details, email [email protected]

This pioneering initiative is made possible through the generous sponsorship of The University of the West Indies and the Commonwealth of Learning.