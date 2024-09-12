UWI Mona invests over $160 million to upgrade student accommodation

As part of a phased campus-wide renovation project to improve the teaching and learning experience of its students, The University of the West Indies (The UWI), Mona Campus, made a $168 million investment to renovate living facilities at two of its Halls of Residence — Rex Nettleford Hall and AZ Preston Hall — during the summer break.

The other five UWI Mona-managed Halls are also scheduled for renovation during the 2024/2025 academic year.

Pro Vice-Chancellor and Principal of The UWI Mona, Professor Densil A. Williams, along with members of the executive team toured the two halls on Tuesday, September 3, 2024.

Professor Williams stated: “As we continue to design strategies to improve the teaching and learning experience of our students, the campus is pleased to invest in accommodation facilities, an important part of the learning experience for our students. So far this academic year, we have invested over $168 million to renovate the bathroom facilities and living quarters as well as acquire new furniture and appliances among other things. I am pleased that these renovations have been done with a high level of efficiency and a laser focus on cost management. There were no overruns on these projects. The Estate Management Department, Office of Student Services and Development and other stakeholders must be congratulated for leading this phase of the project. We will continue to make further investments in our facilities over the year as we aim to provide an aesthetically pleasing living environment for our students.”

So far, the work on Rex Nettleford Hall saw 38 households, which accommodate 304 students, undergoing major renovations with upgrades to bathrooms, bedrooms, kitchens, common areas and dining room spaces as well as interior and exterior painting. On the AZ Preston Hall, 13 households which accommodate 75 students were renovated. As part of the project, the university has purchased more than 600 mattresses, some 800 kitchen appliances and more than 80 laundry appliances. These will be replaced in the coming days and weeks.

Commenting on the renovations, AZ Preston Hall chairman, Ajani Campbell who joined the tour said: “We appreciate the administration’s commitment to creating a nurturing and supportive environment for us, and these extensive renovations are a testament to that commitment. The renovations became even more necessary after the passage of Hurricane Beryl and we look forward to its completion in the coming months.”