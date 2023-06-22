UWI student’s ‘torture’ case re ex-girlfriend heads to Circuit Court Loop Jamaica

UWI student’s ‘torture’ case re ex-girlfriend heads to Circuit Court Loop Jamaica
The case involving Matthew Hyde, the 20-year-old University of the West Indies (UWI) student who is accused of torturing his ex-girlfriend in his dorm room at the Mona Campus in St Andrew, has been transferred to the Home Circuit Court in downtown Kingston.

This was after a committal hearing in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Wednesday, during which Senior Parish Judge Lori-Ann Cole-Montaque determined that a prima facie case had been made out against the accused.

She said based on the medical reports, images and statements in the committal bundle, Hyde has a case to answer in the High Court.

Hyde was further remanded until September 18 when he is expected to make his first appearance in the Home Circuit Court.

The accused has been charged with false imprisonment, malicious communication, assault occasioning bodily harm, and assault occasioning grievous bodily harm, all stemming from the incident which occurred over several days in his room at the George Alleyne Hall on the UWI campus in St Andrew.

Reports are that from Monday, February 6 to Thursday, February 9, Hyde held his ex-girlfriend against her will in a room he occupied on the campus, during which he repeatedly beat her and burnt her with a clothes iron on sections of her body.

A report was made to the police after the woman was eventually rescued, and Hyde was arrested and subsequently charged.

He has been in police custody since been arrested.

