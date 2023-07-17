UWI’s Diamond week of celebrations starts today Loop Jamaica

A special Diamond Jubilee Week of celebration of the 75th anniversary of The University of the West Indies (UWI) starts today, July 17 and continues through to July 22.

The schedule of events for the week includes an Alumni Reception on July 17; the UWI Medical Alumni Association Biennial Conference carded for July 18-19; a higher education forum themed Beyond 75 – Vision, Strategy and Leadership for Higher Education (July 20); an evening of world-class entertainment with the University Singers (July 20) as well as a highly anticipated ‘Back in Time’ Fete featuring Fab-Five on July 22 to close the celebrations on a high.

University Registrar, and Chair of the 75th Anniversary Planning Committee, Dr Maurice D. Smith said the week of activities is a continuation of the year-long celebration of the achievement of the milestone of 75 years, the UWI having started with 33 medical students at the Mona campus in 1948.

Smith said in an effort to ensure the participation of as many persons as possible, organizers have been conscious of the cost implications of the various events. “We are thankful to our staff, students, alumni and corporate sponsors for working with us to resource the different activities”, he said.

Speaking of the events on the Mona campus, Smith said “We invite everyone who has a connection to The UWI and anticipate a wonderful mix of nostalgia and excitement as patrons reconnect with each other on old ‘stomping grounds’ and we celebrate the advancements of this excellent regional institution.”

Guest speaker at the higher education forum on July 20 is Dr Terrance M. Drew, Prime Minister of St Kitts & Nevis. There will also be presentations from UWI Vice-Chancellor Professor Sir Hilary Beckles; representatives from partner organisations including the Caribbean Development Bank, the Caribbean Area Network for Quality Assurance in Tertiary Education (CANQATE), and the CARICOM Private Sector Organisation.

Smith underscored the importance of UWI to the region’s development, educating 50,000 students per year throughout the institution’s five campuses.

“The university remains quite current and relevant in a number of subject and thematic areas that are relevant to our survival and prosperity of the region such as crime and climate change, providing research findings, symposia, technical presentations and policy positions which we share with governments and other entities across the region”, Smith said.