UWI’s Prof Marvin Reid awarded Loop Jamaica

University of the West Indies (UWI) Professor, Marvin Reid, has been awarded the prestigious Fellowship Designation by the World Organization of Family Doctors (WONCA).

The Mona-based Professor Reid received the award at the WONCA World Congress and Conference in Sydney, Australia on October 21. His achievement has been lauded by the university as “a significant and proud moment for UWI, Mona”.

The university added that “this prestigious recognition underscores Professor Reid’s exceptional contributions to WONCA and to the field of family medicine and further solidifies his standing as a distinguished figure in the global medical community”.

Professor Reid, in accepting his award, said he was “truly honoured to be so recognised by my peers.” The distinguished professor highlighted that investments in primary health care are the most cost-effective approaches to tackle the major global health challenges including the epidemic of non-communicable diseases and climate change health effects.

“I will continue to serve the UWI, Jamaica and the global community to the best of my ability through advocacy and scholarship in addressing these challenges,” Reid promised.

Professor Reid is the President of the Caribbean College of Family Physicians and in the past has served as President of the North American Chapter of WONCA and also, Chair of the Membership Committee between 2018 and 2021. He continues to serve on the membership committee.

Reacting to Professor Reid’s recognition, Pro Vice-Chancellor and Principal of The UWI, Mona campus, Densil Williams said in a statement that “Prof Reid is an outstanding scholar and a dedicated UWI citizen. This recognition by his peers comes as no surprise to us in the academy because we are aware of the high quality of his work and the path-breaking contributions it is making in the medical and health community.”

The statement noted that Reid’s Fellowship Designation is the most prestigious award of WONCA and is testament to his ongoing commitment to the principles of the College which are; to improve the quality of life of the peoples of the world through defining and promoting its values, including respect for universal human rights and by fostering high standards of care in family medicine.

“The UWI, Mona campus, extends its warmest congratulations to Professor Marvin Reid on this exceptional achievement. His recognition as a Fellow of the World College of Family Physicians brings honour not only to himself but also to the institution and the wider medical community,” the statement added.

WONCA is a not-for-profit organisation and was founded in 1972 by member organisations in 18 countries. WONCA now has 133 member organisations in 111 countries and territories with membership of about 500,000 family doctors and more than 90 per cent of the world’s population.