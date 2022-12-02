UWP To Seek ‘Significant’ Public Protests Over Saint Lucia CCJ Move – St. Lucia Times News

Black Immigrant Daily News

The opposition United Workers Party (UWP) this week announced plans to seek what party leader Allen Chastanet described as ‘significant’ public protests over Saint Lucia’s move to transition from the Privy Council to the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) as the country’s final court of appeal.

Chastanet told a press conference that the people of Saint Lucia need to wake up.

“We notice they have laid the bill for the CCJ,” the opposition leader said of the Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) administration.

But the former Prime Minister told reporters that the Philip J. Pierre government had made no effort to educate and inform people.

And Chastanet indicated that regardless of the political party individuals support, the people of this country need to make the final determination about the CCJ through a referendum.

He told reporters that this was especially important because of how the SLP is behaving in government.

“The only thing that this government will respond to is the people’s parliament,” the Micoud South MP asserted.

As a result, he disclosed that before the move to the CCJ, the UWP would ask for public protests.

“We will ask for significant public protests in which we come out collectively to say to this government: ‘No! You must have a referendum!’” Chastanet told this week’s press conference.

NewsAmericasNow.com