UWP: Why Won’t Pierre Pass On Fuel Savings To Saint Lucians? – St. Lucia Times

In less than 2 years, Philip J Pierre has already branded himself as the worst Minister of Finance in Saint Lucia’s history.

In his first year, Pierre has added $500 Million to our national debt with nothing to show for it. No new roads. No new schools. No new hospital. No new sporting facilities nothing to show. What has he done with all this money? At the current borrowing rate Saint Lucia’s debt would have increased by over $2 billion by 2026!

The other disaster which is occurring due to Pierre’s mismanagement and poor leadership is in the inflation crisis. Having borrowed over $500 million, the Prime Minister and minister for finance continues to squeeze extra money out of Saint Lucians by charging exorbitant prices for gas, diesel, cooking gas and kerosene. T his continued extortion by the Government has now resulted in the prices of bus, electricity, bread and numerous other goods and services to increase and businesses try to minimize their losses.

Currently the price of a gallon of fuel in Grenada is $11.19 per gallon compared to $17.00 per gallon here in Saint Lucia. What is the SLP doing for you with all this money?

SOURCE: United Workers Party

