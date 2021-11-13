Vaccination blitz continues this weekend | Loop Jamaica

Vaccinations will this weekend continue across the island as the Ministry of Health and Wellness (MOHW) offers first and second doses of AstraZeneca, Pfizer, and the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

According to health officials, first doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be administered to children 12 years and older.

Following this weekend’s schedule, fixed vaccination sites will operate throughout the coming week.

Individuals due their second dose of the AstraZeneca or Pfizer vaccine are especially encouraged to attend a vaccination site to receive the jab and should take along their vaccination card, the ministry said in a release.

People who take the first dose of either vaccine are not fully vaccinated until they have received the two doses.

At the same time, members of the public are being reminded that in order to be vaccinated, children 12 years and older must be accompanied by a parent/guardian who should take along his or her government-issued identification or letter from a Justice of the Peace and the child’s birth certificate.

Details of the weekend sites may be viewed at vaccination.moh.gov.jm or the ministry’s social media pages.