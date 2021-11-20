Vaccination blitz continues this weekend | Loop Jamaica

Jamaicans are this weekend invited to attend a vaccination site to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, the Ministry of Health and Wellness has reported.

First and second doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and the single dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be offered to persons 18 years and older, a release from ministry stated.

The Pfizer vaccine will be offered to children 12 to 18 years old and adults 50 years and older only.

Persons due their second dose of the AstraZeneca or Pfizer vaccine are especially encouraged to attend a vaccination site to receive the dose and should take along their vaccination card.

Persons who take a first dose of either vaccine are not fully vaccinated until they have received the two doses.

At the same time, members of the public are being reminded that in order to be vaccinated, children 12 years and older must be accompanied by a parent/guardian who should take along his or her government-issued identification or letter from a Justice of the Peace and the child’s birth certificate.

