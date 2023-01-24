Valiant makes Vogue “2023 take over” list Loop Jamaica

Dancehall artiste Valiant has another valuable feather in his hat as Vogue shortlisted the artiste as one of “the nine musicians set to take over in 2023”.

The iconic fashion magazine made the announcement via its official website and urged its users to familiarise themselves with the artistes before they blow up in 2023.

Valiant, given name Raheem Bowes, rose to stardom with his ‘kotch e hat’ phrase on TikTok, ultimately becoming the first artiste to have five songs simultaneously topping the country’s YouTube chart.

“Valiant used the subsequent attention to release back-to-back hits that have made him an overnight star. He brings his own dark, fervent flow to dancehall, describing his sound as “trappa gospel,” according to Vogue.

Valiant is known for hits such as North Carolina, Dunce Cheque, Speed Off, Siance, Barbies, Narcissistic, and St Mary.

The other artistes who have made the Vogue list are Clavish, Highlyy, Debbie, Lola Brooke, DOMi and JD Beck, Elmiene, Coco Jones and Addison Rae.