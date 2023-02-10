Valiant, Shaggy and more talk tips at IMC Future Insiders Summit Loop Jamaica

With Valiant being among the most-listened-to artistes in Jamaica for 2022, having two songs — ‘Bounce Cheque’ and ‘North Carolina’ — in the top 10 based on YouTube views, he has arguably found the winning formula.

However, as he puts it, it is not easy for artistes.

“As an artiste, you have to relate to your fans dem and what they want. As a writer, a nuff things, because yuh fans come een like iPhone, every time dem upgrade. Because dem will love yuh today and hate yuh tomorrow, so yuh just affi keep consistent,” he said.

He was speaking Wednesday as part of the panel looking at ‘The Power of the Pen’ on day one of the inaugural Island Music Conference (IMC) in Kingston. Day one was powered by YouTube.

Day one of the five-day conference, which featured four panel discussions, was dubbed the YouTube Future Insiders Summit.

Things kicked off with some familiar faces, including the mom and dad duo of Tami Chin and Wayne Marshall from Meet the Mitchells, delving into the topic ‘We are all creators’. The other panels tackled ‘The Global Influence of Caribbean Music’ and ‘YouTube 101’.

There were also performances throughout the day at the main venue for the Island Music Conference, which is Courtleigh Auditorium.

Loop News was on hand to capture it all so check out out this recap video recorded and edited by Ramon Lindsay and find out what attendees had to say about the IMC YouTube Future Insiders Summit.