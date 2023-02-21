Black Immigrant Daily News

Works: Construction Works by C.O. Williams on Valley Rd North and on Sir Sydney Walling Highway.

Ongoing works associated with the Government of Antigua and Barbuda Second Road Infrastructure Rehabilitation project will result in slow moving traffic as well as single lane traffic on sections of Valley Road North (VRN) and along sections of Sir Sydney Walling Highway (SSWH) this week. Details of the traffic interventions are as follow.

Valley Road North (VRN) – Diversion Required in Bolans

There will be traffic intervention this week for the laying of asphalting on VRN from Bolans towards Jennings village resulting in single lane traffic to place a second layer of asphalt. Diversion is required through Bolans Village.

There will be emergency work in Bolans with earth and drain works beside the bridge to relieve standing water.

Wednesday 22nd February, 2023

The Contractor will be installation a culvert at the Southern end of

Jennings Village.

Sir Sydney Walling Highway (SSWH) – Single Ln Traffic

There will be single lane traffic for drainage work east of Pares Village.

ONGOING NOW

Repairs to the asphalt surface between the Sugar Factory and the North Sound Roundabout.

All traffic interventions will be controlled by flag persons. Road users are advised to proceed with caution when traveling in the work zones.

For additional inform please contact the PIMU via email: [email protected] or call us: 562-9174/6 or 562-7782 ####

