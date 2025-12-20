Van & body of man trapped inside retrieved from river in Lacovia, St Elizabeth





The body of a man, who reportedly drowned in Lacovia, St. Elizabeth yesterday, has been found.

The man, whose identity has not yet been released, was trapped inside the van that went over the Lacovia bridge and plunged into the river below.

It’s reported that the step son had managed to swim to shore and alert residents.

A search by residents, the police, fire fighters and Jamaica Defence Force members yesterday proved futile, due to poor visibility and strong currents.

The search resumed this morning.

In an update on social media, the JDF said the pickup truck that plunged into the river was successfully recovered with the assistance of divers from the 2nd district Coast Guard.

The JDF said during the recovery operation, one deceased occupant was found trapped inside the vehicle.

The JDF extended condolences to the relatives of the deceased during this difficult time.

Investigations continue.