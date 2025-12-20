Opposition demands transparency from JPS about 7% increase in electricity bills for November Coffee farmers impacted by Hurricane Melissa get boost with donation of fertilizer by JACRA Samuda urges support for residents in hurricane ravaged western Jamaica, as Christmas approaches UNICEF steps up educational and emotional support for children affected by Hurricane Melissa Thousands of FLOW customers in the Corporate Area without service following cable vandalism Energy Minister Daryl Vaz notes concerns about increase in electricity bills
Van & body of man trapped inside retrieved from river in Lacovia, St Elizabeth

20 December 2025
The body of a man, who reportedly drowned in Lacovia, St. Elizabeth yesterday, has been found.

The man, whose identity has not yet been released, was trapped inside the van that went over the Lacovia bridge and plunged into the river below.

It’s reported that the step son had managed to swim to shore and alert residents.

A search by residents, the police, fire fighters and Jamaica Defence Force members yesterday proved futile, due to poor visibility and strong currents.

The search resumed this morning.

In an update on social media, the JDF said the pickup truck that plunged into the river was successfully recovered with the assistance of divers from the 2nd district Coast Guard.

The JDF said during the recovery operation, one deceased occupant was found trapped inside the vehicle.

The JDF extended condolences to the relatives of the deceased during this difficult time.

Investigations continue.

