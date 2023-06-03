Van Niekerk sets meet record in dominant victory at Racers Grand Prix Loop Jamaica

South Africa’s Wayde van Niekerk cruised to an easy victory setting a meet record of 44.21 seconds in the men’s 400m at the Racers Grand Prix at the National Stadium on Saturday.

The 44.21 seconds is just shy of his season’s best of 44.17, which stands as the second-fastest time in the world this year.

The world record holder is gradually returning to his best.

The 30-year-old won the Olympic title in 2016 with a world record of 43.03. He also won world titles over the distance in 2015 and 2017, but he then sustained a career-threatening injury and spent many months on the sidelines.

Zandrian Barnes and Rusheen McDonald, both of Jamaica, finished second and third, respectively. Barnes achieved a new personal best time of 44.90, while McDonald finished with a time of 45.24.

Jamaica’s Antonio Watson wins the men’s 400m ‘B’ race.

In the men’s 400m ‘B’ race, Antonio Watson emerged victorious, setting a massive personal best of 44.75, well ahead of hurdles specialist Roshawn Clarke, who clocked 45.24, also a personal best. Assinie Wilson secured third place, completing a Jamaica 1-2-3 finish with a time of 45.51, also a personal best for Wilson.

Jamaica’s Cherokee Young (centre) wins the women’s 400m.

Earlier, Cherokee Young, a former standout from Hydel High, won the women’s 400m.

Young crossed the finish line in 51.11 seconds. Stacey-Ann Williams secured second place with a time of 51.34, contributing to a Jamaica 1-2 finish.

Kendall Ellis from the United States delivered a strong performance, achieving a season’s best time of 51.37 and claiming the third spot on the podium.

Sada Williams of Barbados, the Commonwealth Games champion, could only manage fourth in 51.57.