Varied strategies used to attract thousands to six-form programme Loop Jamaica

Education and Youth Minister, Fayval Williams, has indicated that various strategies, including special meetings with grade-11 students, were employed to attract thousands of students to take special interest in the Sixth Form Pathways Programme.

In fact, Williams said for the current academic year, 21,701 students are enrolled in the seven-year high school programme which is being offered in 169 high schools and 40 tertiary or post-secondary centres.

“In order to get to these numbers where we are, obviously, we had to do some work,” declared Williams as she addressed Wednesday’s post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House.

She elaborated that, “We (at the ministry) had 95 regional multi-school parent-teacher association (PTA) sessions island-wide because it is important for us to engage our parents.

“We had 153 special meetings facilitated with grade-11 students in high schools, including independent schools, and, of course, re-sensitisation sessions with secondary school staff,” said Williams.

For the 2022-2023 academic year, approximately 43 per cent of students completed some 80 hours of work experience, Williams informed.

She noted as well, that new cohorts are to be similarly engaged.

This is the third year since the Sixth Form Pathways Programme was implemented, following its 2019 pilot phase and the official launch in September 2020.

Meanwhile, Williams extended commendations to the institutions participating in the programme.

“We know our students are engaged very deeply and meaningfully in the Sixth Form Pathways Programme,” she indicated.

The programme is geared towards allowing grade-11 students to pursue an additional two-year course of study with alternative opportunities, alongside the traditional sixth form curriculum.

After graduating from secondary school, students can leave with one or more of the following; an occupational associate degree, certificate or a diploma (within an occupational discipline), or an accredited Council of Community Colleges of Jamaica (CCCJ) or University Council of Jamaica (UCJ) Associate Degree.

Students can also graduate with the usual Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) subjects (diploma or certificate), or a CAPE Associate Degree, as well as a National Vocational Qualification – Jamaica (NVQJ), and/or Caribbean Vocational Qualification (CVQ) at levels two or three.