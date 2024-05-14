Vaz bemoans death of Titchfield High students in fatal Portland crash Loop Jamaica

Minister of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport and Member of Parliament (MP) for Portland Western, Daryl Vaz, is bemoaning the loss of the lives of two students of Titchfield High School in Port Antonio, Portland as a result of a traffic crash on Tuesday afternoon.

It is reported that a blue Toyota Picnic motorcar transporting students and being driven by a man of an Orange Bay, Portland address, collided with a parked motor truck at about 4pm along the Blueberry Hill main road in Buff Bay, Portland.

In reacting to the development, Vaz expressed devastation at the news, stating that, “This is truly heart-breaking and I can only imagine the pain and suffering of the parents and loved ones of the victims, especially the deceased.”

He added that, “It is always devastating when we hear about persons losing their lives in this way, but it takes on a different tone when we lose our young people. Something must be done to stem the tide of motor vehicle crashes that occur in the country, and it is not something that I take lightly as minister with responsibility for Transport and Member of Parliament.”

In a release, he is said to have requested that the details of the incident be made available to him as soon as possible.

“The reports are just preliminary, so of course we are awaiting the detailed report from the authorities. Both MP Ann Marie Vaz and I offer our condolences, and will reach out directly to the families of the deceased.

“These senseless deaths on our roads are happening far too often as a result of irresponsible driving habits both by private and public (passenger) vehicle operators. The National Road Safety Council (NRSC) will meet this week to examine further recommendations to stem the upward trend of road fatalities.” said Vaz.

All occupants of the vehicle reportedly sustained injuries and were taken to the Annotto Bay Hospital in neighbouring St Mary, where the two student passengers were pronounced dead. The other five occupants, including the driver, are being treated at the health facility.