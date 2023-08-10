Vaz calls for full investigation after MoBay airport runway closure Loop Jamaica

Transport Minister Daryl Vaz has expressed discontent with Thursday’s runway closure at the Sangster International Airport, which resulted in several delayed and cancelled flights, and has instructed stakeholders to provide a detailed report of the series of events.

The stakeholders–MBJ Airports Limited, Jamaica Civil Aviation Authority and the Airports Authority of Jamaica–are expected to provide a detailed report.

According to a release from the Transport Ministry, a full investigation will be conducted with a view of action being taken where appropriate.

“No effort will be spared to ensure that this mishap does not reoccur,” Vaz said.

According to the Ministry of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport, the temporary closure of the runway at the Sangster International Airport was due to inclement weather, which affected upgrading work being carried out at the airport, as well as equipment failure.

The temporary closure resulted in several flights being diverted to the Norman Manley International Airport (NMIA) in Kingston.

The ministry said additional staff were deployed by the Passport Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA) to process passengers who were diverted to the NMIA as part of efforts to avoid further delays upon transfer to Montego Bay. Some passengers were transported by air while others were moved by buses with the assistance of the JCF back to the airport in Montego Bay.

The Sangster International Airport has since been reopened and is accommodating air traffic for the remainder of the day.

The work being done at the airport was expected to be concluded this afternoon, the ministry said, which would ensure that the airport would be back to normal operations on Friday, August 11, 2023.