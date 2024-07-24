Vaz has little confidence in JPS post-Beryl, turns to USAID for help

Energy Minister Daryl Vaz has admitted that he has lost confidence in the ability of the Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) to fully restore electricity, three weeks after Hurricane Beryl hit the island on July 3.

On Tuesday, Vaz disclosed in the House of Representatives that he has been in contact with the USAID for support in having electricity fully restored.

“I make no apologies in stating in this House that I have very little confidence in the capacity of the JPS to effect full restoration in the timelines needed. While my powers as minister may be limited in respect to this private company and the deployment of their teams, this Government will do everything legally possible to ensure that we reinforce the ability of the JPS to have power restored across the island as soon as possible,” he said.

Visibly upset, the energy minister pointed to the moving timelines being given by the JPS for full restoration.

He noted that it is not only affecting the ability of citizens to access power, but also the ability of the National Water Commission to fully service its customers.

Said Vaz:

If water is life, then the JPS must recognise the current position as life-threatening. This is not just figurative but literal. Several persons are subject to medical conditions that require electricity whether it be for refrigeration or energy purposes. This cannot continue and with the help of our regional partners now in the island, I urge the utility provider to pull out all stops to ensure they meet their own deadlines and the expectations of the Jamaican people.

He also took the JPS to task for issuing estimated bills to customers while electricity is yet to be restored to many communities across several parishes.

And, he blasted the company’s management for indicating its intention to use force majeure to recoup losses, as is allowed in its licence in the event there is an act of God. He charged that it was unconscionable and immoral for the company to seek to obtain relief from its obligations under the current licence but have yet to outline any form of restitution or reprieve for its customers who have been without electricity for over three weeks.

In this regard, Vaz, who also has responsibility for telecommunications, noted that both Digicel and Flow have communicated their own mitigative and restorative measures to the government and their customers.

“We expect that JPS will be moved to do the same,” he said.

He voiced his frustration and that of the Government, in the length of time it is taking JPS to bring all of its customers back on the grid. He told the House that JPS has indicated that 19,000 customers were yet to receive electricity but he questioned the accuracy of those numbers.

Meanwhile, the energy minister chided the Member of Parliament for East Kingston and Port Royal, Phillip Paulwell, for granting the JPS licence in 2016 that allows the utility company to issue estimated bills, when he was energy minister.

He told Opposition MPs they had no moral authority to speak to the matter, however, Paulwell hit right back, telling Vaz that the provision was in the licence granted to the JPS under a previous Jamaica Labour Party administration.

St Andrew South Western MP, Dr Angela Brown-Burke, told Vaz she took offence to his statement.

About the estimated bills, Vaz said, “If the JPS cannot see beyond the legal and appreciate the moral and ethical position that so many Jamaicans are expecting them to act from, it is a dark day in Jamaica.”