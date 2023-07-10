Vaz outlines some details of his proposed rural school bus system Loop Jamaica

A draft term of reference document has been established for the implementation of the long-awaited rural school bus transportation system.

Minister of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport, Daryl Vaz, has been leading the push for a “safe, secure, efficient transport system for rural students” as a major part of his vision to transform the local transportation sector.

In his remarks at a recent post-Cabinet press briefing, Vaz said the initiative can be a major driver of behaviour change among students.

He also outlined how the new rural transportation system could work.

“It can operate in two ways; publicly-owned buses, as well as franchise services,” said Vaz.

“All drivers and conductors would be thoroughly vetted and trained in youth-friendly approach, violence prevention (and) order enforcement,” he shared.

Further, he said pre-recorded and approved audio-visual messaging and music would be played on the buses.

All units would also be outfitted with electronic access swipe cards to track the movement of students and to aid the police in investigations in relation to missing students or road accidents.

Vaz elaborated that, “The student transport pass (would be) a swipe card that will have all pertinent information on a student; name, date of birth, school/home address and parents’ or guardians’ information.

“If the school bus requires pay by fare, the said card could be used to pay.

“Student transport pass could be topped up at each school or online, and all buses should be outfitted with tracking device and cameras on the inside and exterior of the vehicles,” he outlined.

He said the buses would also be available to teachers who could serve as an additional layer of supervision for students. This would stem from a protocol that has been developed specifically in consultation with the Jamaica Teachers’ Association (JTA), Vaz indicated, adding that there would also be consultations with the National Secondary Students’ Council and all other stakeholders.

“The rural school bus system will reduce absenteeism and lateness, and contribute to reduced truancy,” Vaz declared.

He expressed confidence that the system is a doable one, and said it has been implemented in jurisdictions both regionally and on the broader international stage.