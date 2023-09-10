Vaz pleads for ‘politics’ to be left out of transport sector Loop Jamaica

Minister of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport, Daryl Vaz, is imploring the Opposition People’s National Party (PNP) to leave politics out of the transport sector.

The call came last week as Vaz rubbished suggestions from Opposition Spokesman on Transport, Mikael Phillips, that the Government had inflated the number of Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) buses that were to be rolled out across the Corporate Area and St Catherine on Monday, September 4.

The minister had said the JUTC would rollout 315 buses for the start of back-to-school week, but the target was missed.

Phillips, in a statement days before the missed target, said it was unlikely that the JUTC would be able to roll out 315 buses because the company did not have that many serviceable units available.

“For the past five years, the Jamaica Urban Transit Company has continued to float large rollout numbers for back-to-school, but has failed to achieve them,” Phillips claimed.

“Last year, 270 was promised, but the company failed to top 180. The 2023 numbers given by the minister, therefore, lack credibility,” he argued.

Mikael Phillips

At a post-Cabinet press briefing on Wednesday, Vaz responded to Phillips, and denied the accusations.

“If you do a simple mathematical calculation, if we had 140 buses that were agreed at our lowest a few months ago that we were rolling out, and we got 50 new buses, that would take it to 190 buses, and that’s without the rehabilitated buses and other buses that required spare parts, etcetera,” Vaz outlined.

“So, I want to caution, and ask as I have said before, to leave the politics out of the transport sector,” the minister insisted.

“We have enough issues that we are trying to deal with, and what we are trying to do is have collaboration, consensus and communication,” he indicated.

Vaz said the JUTC missed its 315-bus target by 70 units because of its inability to repair malfunctioning fare collections systems, and other mechanical issues.

He said as a consequence, 285 buses were deployed on Monday, but that number was reduced to 236 by the end of the day.

“We have 70 buses that are aged between 12 and 14 years. Those buses were rehabilitated for the back-to-school and, unfortunately, they’re not holding up as we expected,” Vaz stated.

“So, the rehabilitated buses are the ones that are coming back in pretty much as soon as they come out,” said the minister.

He pointed to the numbers of buses that were deployed on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Yesterday (Tuesday), we had a rollout of 233 buses, and this morning (Wednesday), up to seven o’clock, we had 265 available buses…

“So the decision in relation to that, based on the age (factor), is that we’re going to try and make 30 or 35 buses out of the 70 (aged) buses that can be reliable for the interim until obviously such time as we are able to re-fleet,” Vaz shared.

The minister pleaded with the public for patience, citing that the issue with the fleet at the JUTC is a “decade-long problem” that he said has been caused by lack of investment throughout the years.