Vaz promises commuters reduced waiting time for JUTC buses Loop Jamaica

Commuters in the Corporate Area and St Catherine are being assured that with the fleet of Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) buses being increased to 315 by next week, the wait time for the buses will be significantly reduced.

Passengers, including students, have long complained about the waiting time for JUTC buses, especially on some routes.

Speaking at a post-Cabinet press briefing on Wednesday, Minister of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport, Daryl Vaz, said with the recently acquired 50 new buses and the repairing of some previously out-of-service units, the long waiting times for buses will be a thing of the past when the new school year begins on Monday, September 4.

Vaz said the JUTC is coming from a rollout of about 140 buses up to a few weeks ago.

“As of right now, based on emergency procurement of spare parts, we have been able to restore and rehabilitate 125 buses, which gives us 265 buses without the 50 new buses,” said Vaz.

“With the 50 new buses we will have 315 buses on the road for back-to-school. This will alleviate a lot of the frustration and the waiting time, which has been up to two and a half hours for certain routes,” he added.

Daryl Vaz

Regarding the 50 new buses, the minister said they arrived in the country last Friday after several delays.

“We are now in the process this morning (Wednesday) of licensing them for them to be able to go out for the weekend to various depots to be available for Monday morning,” Vaz stated.

Turning to the allocation of the 315 buses, he said the Portmore depot is to have 120 units consisting of active, rehabilitated and new buses. This includes three 34-seater buses for the disabled community, seventeen 49-seater regular units, and 20 of the new buses.

The Spanish Town depot is to receive two 34-seater buses for the disabled community, and 15 regular 49-seaters. The total allotment will be 99 units consisting of active, rehabilitated and new buses.

The Rockfort depot will receive five 34-seater buses and eight 49-seater buses, bringing the total allocation of buses to 96 at that facility.

“There is also improvement for the hill routes, which are routes 83, 52, 53 and 54, which consists of the St Andrew hills, which go all the way up to Temple Hall, Constant Spring, Stony Hill and, of course, Papine going towards Gordon Town.

“The route from Papine to Half-Way Tree will see improvement and overall waiting time reduced, obviously, depending on traffic congestion,” said Vaz.