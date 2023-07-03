Vaz says stoplight was malfunctioning, clarifies actions in video Loop Jamaica

Minister of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport, Daryl Vaz, is denying suggestions on social media that he may have breached the island’s road traffic laws in the wake of a viral video of him entering a vehicle that drove through a red light.

In the short video clip, which is no more than 19 seconds, Vaz is seen entering a vehicle that drove off while the traffic signal while it was on red. The clip ends shortly after.

“Please note that the video clip ends before I had even crossed the intersection, which would have shown the lights changing again,” declared Vaz in a Facebook post on Monday.

He added that “the 19 seconds of the clip do not fully cover what transpired” on the day in question.

“Months ago, I stopped at a red light at an intersection. I quickly realised that the light was malfunctioning, as it quickly turned to green and then yellow and back to red in a matter of seconds and kept repeating that sequence,” Vaz explained.

“On realising that the light kept malfunctioning, I proceeded through the lights after making certain the intersection was clear and signalling the vehicle ahead of me,” he suggested.

Vaz said he called the head of the traffic management division of the National Works Agency (NWA) and reported the issues with the traffic light.

The minister said the official, whom he identified as “Mr Saunderson”, subsequently confirmed that there was an issue with the traffic signal and that it would be resolved in short order.

“This happened many months ago, but I notice it has now been made an issue since becoming Min(ister) of Transport on 24th of May,” said Vaz.

“It makes one wonder what was the purpose of not showing the full video and releasing it just now,” the minister concluded.