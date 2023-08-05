Vaz sues Campbell for defamation Loop Jamaica

Member of Parliament Western Portland, the Jamaica Labour Party’s Daryl Vaz, has filed a lawsuit against General Secretary of the People’s National Party (PNP), Dr Dayton Campbell, over what Vaz and his attorney deem defamatory statements made against Vaz last month.

According to the lawsuit which was filed Friday in the Civil Division of the Supreme Court, the alleged defamation took place on or about July 27 at the PNP’s North Western Clarendon annual constituency conference in Spaulding, Clarendon.

Vaz, who is also the Minister of Science, Energy, Telecommunications, and Transportation, had earlier this week threatened to sue Campbell.

He is seeking damages for defamation; exemplary and aggravated damages; interest; an injunction barring Campbell from repeating the allegations; costs and “such further and/or other relief” the court deems just.

The suit notes that the offending statements were “live streamed to thousands of viewers… and…are defamatory of the claimant (Vaz)”.

It also said Campbell’s statements implied that he is lacking in probity, moral integrity and decency.

“The said words are actionable per se under the laws of Jamaica,” Vaz said in his claim. He said the references by Campbell were motivated by malice and were calculated to disparage him in his political, professional, social and personal life.

“The deliberate and intended effect of the defendant’s words was to lower the claimant in the estimation of right thinking members of society, to humiliate the claimant and expose him to ridicule, contempt and mockery while asserting that the defendant ‘no ‘fraid a nobody’,” the claim said.

Campbell will have two weeks to respond to the lawsuit after he is served with the documents. It is not yet clear if he has been served.