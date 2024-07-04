Vaz wants JPS, Flow and Digicel to give timelines for restoration

Minister of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport, Daryl Vaz has summoned the Jamaica Public Service (JPS) Company, Flow and Digicel to give an update on the restoration of critical utilities.

He has asked each entity to present a comprehensive briefing on plans to resume normal operations.

A release from his ministry said Vaz has instructed that this brief must include clear timelines.

Minister Matthew Samuda and a team from the National Water Commission (NWC) and Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation will also attend the briefing as the resumption of the water supply in some areas is dependent on reliable electrical output from the grid.

“This prolonged absence of electricity and reliable mobile reception is simply unacceptable.

“Tomorrow JPS, Flow and Digicel must give an account and update the nation on restoration efforts. I will do everything in my power to ensure that all Jamaicans have electricity and mobile reception as soon as possible,” said Vaz.

The Government is committed to ensuring that JPS, Flow and Digicel carry out their responsibilities to the Jamaican people, the release said.