Vehicle inspector booked for murder after ‘three months on the run’ | Loop Jamaica

Fifty-six-year-old Clive Lawrence, a motor vehicle inspector of Love Lane in downtown Kingston, has been charged with the murder of Anton Stephens at Charles Street, also in downtown Kingston, on Saturday, April 30 of this year.

Reports from the Central police are that about 8:10 pm on that date, Lawrence and a woman who is a relative of Stephens were involved in a dispute while travelling in a Toyota Probox motorcar.

The pair reportedly arrived at Charles Street, where the woman allegedly exited the vehicle and ran into a yard.

Lawrence is reported to have chased the woman with a knife, and Stephens, who was in the yard at the time, intervened and insisted that Lawrence leave his premises.

Lawrence then allegedly responded by stabbing Stephens several times, and another man who came to the assistance of Stephens, also received stab wounds.

Lawrence reportedly escaped from the scene in the Toyota Probox motorcar and was on the run until Tuesday, July 19, when he turned himself in to the police in the company of his attorney.

He was charged with murder and wounding with intent after a question-and-answer interview with investigators.