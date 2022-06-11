Vehicles crash along Washington Boulevard | Loop Jamaica

Vehicles crash along Washington Boulevard | Loop Jamaica
JUST IN: Vehicles crash along Washington Boulevard

Motorists travelling along busy thoroughfare advised to exercise caution

54 minutes ago

Crash on Washington Boulevard

Motorists are being advised to exercise caution when traveling along sections of Washington Boulevard following a multiple vehicle collision on Saturday.

Reports are that at least four vehicles were damaged in the incident that took place in the vicinity of Cowper Drive and Washington Boulevard.

It is not clear at this time what caused the accident and how many persons were injured.

The development has however caused a traffic pile-up in the area. More details later as the Loop News team tracks the story.

