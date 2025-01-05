Vendor accused of attacking man with firearm; slapped with charges

A 22-year-old vendor accused of attacking a man with a firearm has been slapped with several charges.

The man has been identified as Tedeeky Perkins of a Majesty Gardens, Kingston 11 address.

He has been charged with assault at common law, assault occasioning bodily harm, and

possession of prohibited weapon.

Reports from the Hunts Bay Police are that on January 16, a man was walking along

the roadway with a friend when he was approached by Perkins who was reportedly armed with a gun.

Perkins used the firearm to hit the man in the forehead causing bruises and swelling.

A report was later made to the police by the man and an investigation led to his arrest.

His court date is being finalised.