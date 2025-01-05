No resistance to body cameras, says JCF PNP pays tribute to Emerson Barrett, Harry Douglas, who have both died KSAMC to name review panel for building approval process Curfew in sections of Whitehall Avenue extended Man gets 'life' after confessing to killing wife in St Catherine 2 bodies found in landing gear of JetBlue plane at Florida airport
Vendor accused of attacking man with firearm slapped with charges

01 February 2025
A 22-year-old vendor accused of attacking a man with a firearm has been slapped with several charges.

The man has been identified as Tedeeky Perkins of a Majesty Gardens, Kingston 11 address.

He has been charged with assault at common law, assault occasioning bodily harm, and
possession of prohibited weapon.

Reports from the Hunts Bay Police are that on January 16, a man was walking along 
the roadway with a friend when he was approached by Perkins who was reportedly armed with a gun. 

Perkins used the firearm to hit the man in the forehead causing bruises and swelling.

A report was later made to the police by the man and an investigation led to his arrest. 

His court date is being finalised.

