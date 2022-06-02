Vendor killed, man injured in gun attack in Annotto Bay, St Mary | Loop Jamaica

Vendor killed, man injured in gun attack in Annotto Bay, St Mary
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
A vendor was killed and another man wounded by a gunman in Annotto Bay, St Mary on Wednesday night.

The deceased is 32-year-old Victor Brown, alias ‘Papa San’, of Bottom Bay in Annotto Bay.

The Port Maria police reported that about 7:30 pm, Brown was at his stall when he was pounced upon by a gunman who opened fire, hitting him several times.

Another man who was in close proximity was also shot during the barrage of gunshots.

The police were alerted and the two injured persons were taken to hospital, where Brown was pronounced dead and the other man was admitted for treatment.

No motive for the gun attack has yet been released.

St Mary has now recorded 19 murders since the start of the year.

